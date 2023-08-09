Anambra govt demolishes criminal hideouts in Ogidi market

The Managing Director of OCHAB, Celestine Anere, said that the exercise was aimed at clearing the illegal structures believed to be den of hoodlums and criminals in the locality.

Anere said that criminal elements have been terrorising residents and traders who come to trade in the market and sometimes kidnapped innocent citizens.

He said the operation was carried out by the Special Enforcement Team of the Brigade to chase away all the criminals operating within Ogidi and Ogbunike axis.

According to him, this Special Enforcement Team commenced ‘Operation clean Anambra’ on Tuesday to get rid of all illegal structures in the markets in order to restore sanity in the state.

“These illegal structures have become hideouts for criminal elements, terrorising the area and committing all kinds of crimes on innocent citizens and business owners plying the road.

“The several incidences of crimes like kidnapping and snatching of cars had taken place at those axis, They have become tipoff points for informants of organised crimes in the area,” he said.

He stressed that the area has continued to be a nightmare for business owners who occasionally fall victims to armed robbery, kidnapping and theft.