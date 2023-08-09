ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra govt demolishes criminal hideouts in Ogidi market

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Special Enforcement Team commenced ‘Operation clean Anambra’ on Tuesday to get rid of all illegal structures in the markets in order to restore sanity in the state.

Building materials market in Ogidi, Anambra State. [amazingviewpoints]
Building materials market in Ogidi, Anambra State. [amazingviewpoints]

Recommended articles

The Managing Director of OCHAB, Celestine Anere, said that the exercise was aimed at clearing the illegal structures believed to be den of hoodlums and criminals in the locality.

Anere said that criminal elements have been terrorising residents and traders who come to trade in the market and sometimes kidnapped innocent citizens.

He said the operation was carried out by the Special Enforcement Team of the Brigade to chase away all the criminals operating within Ogidi and Ogbunike axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this Special Enforcement Team commenced ‘Operation clean Anambra’ on Tuesday to get rid of all illegal structures in the markets in order to restore sanity in the state.

“These illegal structures have become hideouts for criminal elements, terrorising the area and committing all kinds of crimes on innocent citizens and business owners plying the road.

“The several incidences of crimes like kidnapping and snatching of cars had taken place at those axis, They have become tipoff points for informants of organised crimes in the area,” he said.

He stressed that the area has continued to be a nightmare for business owners who occasionally fall victims to armed robbery, kidnapping and theft.

He further said that dismantling of these shanties and illegal structures would also aid the free-flow of water through the canals as these structures were constructed on waterways which have obstructed the drainage system.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT beer joints operators lament drop in business activities

FCT beer joints operators lament drop in business activities

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

Police arrest 5 suspected cable thieves in Delta

Police arrest 5 suspected cable thieves in Delta

Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK to plant 1m palm trees in South-East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK to plant 1m palm trees in South-East

Fuel subsidy removal won’t affect turn-out at Osun Osogbo festival, Official

Fuel subsidy removal won’t affect turn-out at Osun Osogbo festival, Official

We're waiting for Tinubu’s marching order on census - NPC Commissioner

We're waiting for Tinubu’s marching order on census - NPC Commissioner

Anambra govt demolishes criminal hideouts in Ogidi market

Anambra govt demolishes criminal hideouts in Ogidi market

Immigration seeks more collaborative measures on border closure compliance

Immigration seeks more collaborative measures on border closure compliance

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria