ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra gov’t condemns social media attacks, urges responsible criticism

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onyenji said the government was open to criticisms, and will give responses and take responsibility where necessary.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]
Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]

Recommended articles

Don Onyenji, Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, said this at a media briefing in Awka on Saturday.

Onyenji said going to social media to vent perceived grievance against the government amounted to demarketing the state and scaring away potential investors.

He said anybody who had issues with the government of the state, especially journalists, should do so through conventional media and take extra measures to get responses from the relevant ministry, department or agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said the tourism and hospitality sector was picking up in the state but regretted that the negative image being created about Anambra was having a negative effect on the effort of the government.

He said about 310 km of roads were being constructed simultaneously, and a contract had been awarded for a Leisure Park that would have a country club, a mini golf course, cinema and sporting facilities, to be completed within one year.

Onyenji called on Anambra people in diaspora and investors, especially those in the movie industry, to visit and key into development activities going on under Gov. Charles Soludo.

Here in the ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, we are doing a lot to get people to buy into what the governor is doing to turn the state around, especially in entertainment and tourism.

“Soludo is a world renowned Economist, he is the reason why people keep their money in the banks without the fear of losing out, so we are happy and lucky to have him at the helm of affairs in Anambra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to say that it is not unfair for our people, especially those in the entertainment industry, to go to the social media to celebrate whatever they feel the government is not doing, we should use their medium and criticise responsibly,” he said.

Onyenji said the government was open to criticisms, and will give responses and take responsibility where necessary.

He said it was wrong for broadcasters to use social media to berate the government and scare people away from coming home to invest when nobody was going after them.

He admitted that all is not well but pointed out that the governor was taking deliberate actions to address them.

“There is so much we can talk about; a lot of positive things are going on; Anambra is the new destination for tourism, entertainment and hospitality and we are calling on people to come and take advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody gains anything by running down his own state, nobody benefits from demarketing his State. I am calling on my colleagues in broadcast and entertainment industry to be part of the new Anambra under Soludo,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Rep says 10th NASS won’t be mere rubber stamp

PDP Rep says 10th NASS won’t be mere rubber stamp

First Lady tasks Super Falcons to win World Cup

First Lady tasks Super Falcons to win World Cup

Nigeria’s internal reforms will make it a world player – Obanikoro

Nigeria’s internal reforms will make it a world player – Obanikoro

ASUU faults FG over dissolution of Governing Councils of federal universities

ASUU faults FG over dissolution of Governing Councils of federal universities

Anambra gov’t condemns social media attacks, urges responsible criticism

Anambra gov’t condemns social media attacks, urges responsible criticism

Nigerians expect a lot from you, APC urges NASS to work with executive

Nigerians expect a lot from you, APC urges NASS to work with executive

1st batch of Kano's foreign scholarship students depart September – Gov

1st batch of Kano's foreign scholarship students depart September – Gov

ECOWAS in solidarity with Nigeria, says Guinea-Bissau President

ECOWAS in solidarity with Nigeria, says Guinea-Bissau President

AfDB approves $115m loan to Abia for road rehabilitation, erosion

AfDB approves $115m loan to Abia for road rehabilitation, erosion

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President