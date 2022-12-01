Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Aghamba said that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration was committed to taking the youth out of the streets and engage them in meaningful ventures to safeguard their future.

He said that the empowerment programme was also aimed at taking the state from consumption to productive economy, “as we as create thousands of millionaires every year”.

“The empowerment programme is tagged ‘One Youth Two Skills’ and as at September this year, we have trained about 5000 youths in different vocations of their choice to make them self-reliant.

“The training include Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme also known as ‘Igba Boyi’, metal fabrication, furniture making, aluminum fabrication, catering and Information Communication Technology.

“They also had training in Cosmetology, Agro-livestock, across value chain among others in their various Local Government council areas.

“The sum of N5.6 billion was budgeted for youth empowerment in 2023 fiscal year and we plan to employ more experts in the selected skills to train more youths next year,” he said.

Reacting, Mr Noble Igwe, Chairman of the House Committee, commended the Ministry for a good budget performance, urging them to ensure balanced representation of youths across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.