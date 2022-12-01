RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Anambra Government says it has earmarked the sum of N5.6 billion in its 2023 budget to fund youth empowerment programmes in the state.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Aghamba said that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration was committed to taking the youth out of the streets and engage them in meaningful ventures to safeguard their future.

He said that the empowerment programme was also aimed at taking the state from consumption to productive economy, “as we as create thousands of millionaires every year”.

“The empowerment programme is tagged ‘One Youth Two Skills’ and as at September this year, we have trained about 5000 youths in different vocations of their choice to make them self-reliant.

The training include Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme also known as ‘Igba Boyi’, metal fabrication, furniture making, aluminum fabrication, catering and Information Communication Technology.

“They also had training in Cosmetology, Agro-livestock, across value chain among others in their various Local Government council areas.

“The sum of N5.6 billion was budgeted for youth empowerment in 2023 fiscal year and we plan to employ more experts in the selected skills to train more youths next year,” he said.

Reacting, Mr Noble Igwe, Chairman of the House Committee, commended the Ministry for a good budget performance, urging them to ensure balanced representation of youths across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Igwe also urged youths to take advantage of the opportunities by applying and taking the training seriously to achieve their potential and add value to the state’ economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

