ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets

Bayo Wahab

The law stated that anyone who contravenes its provisions would be fined ₦100,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]
Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]

Recommended articles

This was contained in a law passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday, January 1, 2024.

The law requires mortuary attendants in the state to report to the Ministry of Health on any corpse that has stayed beyond one month from the date it was deposited.

The law stated that anyone who contravenes its provisions would be fined ₦100,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law also warned against blocking streets and roads during burial ceremonies.

Commenting, the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, in a terse message on Friday, January 2, 2024, commended the assembly for the legislation.

“Anambra Burial Law is a very progressive law to remove the burden and pressure on the poor as well as liberate women from oppressive practices during burials.

“We celebrate ‘befitting living’ and only a decent funeral.” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets

Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets

Governor Makinde suspends traditional ruler of Ido for alleged misconduct

Governor Makinde suspends traditional ruler of Ido for alleged misconduct

Atiku calls out President Tinubu's move to control NNPC's finances

Atiku calls out President Tinubu's move to control NNPC's finances

INEC says 121,111 voters eligible to vote in Lagos, Surulere 1 by-election

INEC says 121,111 voters eligible to vote in Lagos, Surulere 1 by-election

194 state-sponsored medical students depart Jigawa for Cyprus, India to complete their studies

194 state-sponsored medical students depart Jigawa for Cyprus, India to complete their studies

Oyo Govt seals church over noise pollution, warns against violations

Oyo Govt seals church over noise pollution, warns against violations

FRSC deploys 65 personnel for orderly conduct of Bauchi's rerun election

FRSC deploys 65 personnel for orderly conduct of Bauchi's rerun election

Minister Hannatu Musawa unveils $617 million IDICE fund with AfDB

Minister Hannatu Musawa unveils $617 million IDICE fund with AfDB

Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Out-of-school girls in Nigeria. [Guardian]

NGO raises alarm over increasing rate of out-of-school girls

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)

Katsina Govt gives ₦200k to each families affected by bandit attack in Jibia

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki