Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets

This was contained in a law passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday, January 1, 2024.

The law requires mortuary attendants in the state to report to the Ministry of Health on any corpse that has stayed beyond one month from the date it was deposited.

The law stated that anyone who contravenes its provisions would be fined ₦100,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

The law also warned against blocking streets and roads during burial ceremonies.

Commenting, the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, in a terse message on Friday, January 2, 2024, commended the assembly for the legislation.

“Anambra Burial Law is a very progressive law to remove the burden and pressure on the poor as well as liberate women from oppressive practices during burials.