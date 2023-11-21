ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Governor Soludo proposes ₦410 billion budget for 2024

Governor Soludo noted the government's commitment to prioritising capital projects with an allocation of ₦313.9 billion.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
The proposed budget marks a substantial increase of 57.8% from the 2023 budget, which stood at over ₦280 billion. Governor Soludo noted the government's commitment to prioritising capital projects with an allocation of ₦313.9 billion, constituting 77% of the total budget.

Breaking down the budgetary components, the Recurrent expenditure is earmarked at ₦96.2 billion, reflecting the administration's focus on sustained economic growth and development.

In his address to the State House of Assembly, Governor Soludo highlighted the significance of the proposed budget in steering Anambra State towards the realisation of the promised transformation agenda.

He noted the commitment to building a liveable and prosperous smart mega city in alignment with the state's fiscal policies with the developmental aspirations of its residents.

Governor Soludo expressed optimism that the proposed budget, if approved, would play a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and enhancing the overall quality of life in the state.

