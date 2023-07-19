ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Mr Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Matters, Anambra State
Mr Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Matters, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Nwabunwanne said that the state government planned to train and equip 5,000 workers with digital skills and computers in line with the digital transformation agenda of the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo administration.

He said that the first phase of the programme had been completed with no fewer than 2,000 staff trained with basic computer skills to enhance delivery of their administrative duties.

According to him, no worker will lose his or her job because of the digitisation. He said that the training was to improve workers’ competencies and build their confidence.

The Soludo administration is trying to evolve an integrated civil service sector, where the state and local government staff will be on the same page in terms of service delivery.

“People should endeavour to improve themselves and be relevant so they won’t be left behind,” he said.

Nwabunwanne praised traditional rulers and town union leaderships for cooperation with the state government and security agencies in efforts to bring security and prosperity to the state.

He said that the state government placed a high premium on traditional rulers and would continue to work with them as custodians of values and culture. He said that the reconstruction work at the Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat would be continued and completed soon.

