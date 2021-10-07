RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obiano meets Buhari over Malami's threat to declare State of Emergency in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Governor, Willie Obiano of Anambra state. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Governor, Willie Obiano of Anambra state. [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government had threatened to invoke emergency rule as part of measures to address security challenges and safeguard electoral process in the state.

Recommended articles

NAN also gathered that the governor updated the president on security situations in Anambra.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday warned that federal government may be forced to impose State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state

NAN reports that stakeholders in Anambra project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised alarm over the upsurge in cases of violent attacks on individuals and government facilities in Anambra as the governorship election in the state draws closer.

Malami, however, threatened that the federal government may declare a state of emergency if the security situation in the state did not improve.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

How a misleading video sparked the final downfall of SARS

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets last year to protest years of unfair treatment by the police