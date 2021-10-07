NAN also gathered that the governor updated the president on security situations in Anambra.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday warned that federal government may be forced to impose State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state

NAN reports that stakeholders in Anambra project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised alarm over the upsurge in cases of violent attacks on individuals and government facilities in Anambra as the governorship election in the state draws closer.