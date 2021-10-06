RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG threatens to declare state of emergency in Anambra as governorship election nears

Malami says the FG is determined to conduct a hitch-free election in Anambra state.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)
Ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, the Federal Government has threatened to declare a state of emergency in the state to ensure the election takes place.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami made this known on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami said despite the recent wave of attacks in the state, the government is determined to conduct a hitch-free election in Anambra state.

He said, “When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of a declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.”

The minister reiterated the FG’s determination to hold the election while stressing the government’s readiness to provide security for the exercise.

