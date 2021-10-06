FG threatens to declare state of emergency in Anambra as governorship election nears

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami made this known on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami said despite the recent wave of attacks in the state, the government is determined to conduct a hitch-free election in Anambra state.

He said, “When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of a declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.”