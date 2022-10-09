Anambra flooding: NMA offers free medical services to victims

The affected IDPs were from Nzam, Oroma-Etiti Anam, Mmiata Anam, Umueze Anam, and other communities in Anambra West.

The beneficiaries, numbering over 600, were checked and treated for blood pressure, blood sugar level, malaria and eye condition. There were also health talks on good hygiene and sanitation.

Addressing journalists, Dr Jane Ezeonu, the NMA State Chairman, said the visit was to check the people, provide clinical services and also give them some relief materials to make them comfortable.

Ezeonu commended the state government for its interventions, calling for urgent attention to find lasting solution as the camps were gradually becoming congested.

“The quantum of damage done by flood disaster could not be shouldered by the state government alone.

“As stakeholders, we want to ensure that these displaced persons do not lack basic needs, especially healthcare while in the camp.

“We will also ensure we follow up the health cases. We observed new cases of hypertension and anxiety-related conditions.

“We urge corporate organisations and kind-hearted individuals to assist with relief materials, medical facilities and palliatives to avert any impending outbreak of diseases in the camps,” she said.