Anambra: CP inaugurates 15-man enforcement team to recover SPY number plates

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Echeng Echeng, Commissioner of Police (CP), Anambra, has inaugurated a 15-man enforcement team to recover all police SPY number plates in the state.

Mr Echeng Echeng (PUNCH)

A statement issued on Thursday by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s spokesperson, said Echeng inaugurated the team on Thursday at the command’s headquarters, Amawbia near Awka.

The statement quoted the CP as saying that the inauguration of the team followed directive from the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba.

Echeng, who also addressed the area commanders, divisional police officers and heads of formations, tasked them to give full support to the team in their efforts to carry out the order.

He emphasised that the order was part of deliberate measures aimed at strengthening internal security in the country.

The CP noted that findings by police authorities revealed that some users of the SPY number plates continuously disregard traffic rules and regulations, and other extant laws guiding road users.

“Some individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates to continuously disregard traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road users.

“In line with the IGP’s recent order, I therefore charge you to ensure full recovery of all Police SPY plate numbers in Anambra,” he said.

The CP, however, enjoined the general public to ensure voluntary compliance to the directive or risk being arrested for violation.

