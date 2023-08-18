Anambra Community seeks basic amenities in holding camp as water level rises

Aguleri Community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra has called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to provide basic utilities at Fr Joseph Memorial Secondary School displaced person holding camp.

Chief Ifeanyi Iloakasia, the President-General, Aguleri Community Assembly, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday. Iloakasia said water level is rising at an alarming rate and that people in the heart of the Omambala River have been directed to move to upland areas.

According to him, “water is rising very fast and we are making arrangements to begin to evacuate our people to upland.

“We have three communities along the river, these are Ezi-Aguluotu, Enugu-Otu and Mkpunando. Whenever flood comes, these communities are usually totally submerged and the destruction often devastating.

“We used to get assistance from the emergency agencies but it usually comes late, we are hoping that they will do better this time.

“We have just one holding camp, that is the Fr Joseph Memorial Secondary School holding camp, very big but it is just an empty hall, no water, no clinic, no electricity,” he said.

Iloakasia called on the Anambra and Federal Governments to come to their assistance now that there is still time before it became pressing. He said it would not be good to have the usual practice where victims would go to the camp with their mats, mosquito nets and the burden of providing water would be on the Community.