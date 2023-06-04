Anambra community leader wants NLC to dialogue with FG, instead of strike

Beluchukwu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enuguw-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra, on Sunday.

He said that NLC leaders should hold a round table with government officials instead of just giving the Nigerian the National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) an ultimatum to reverse the fuel pump price or face a nationwide strike.

Beluchukwu said that strike is unnecessary, suggesting that civil servants should negotiate and accept a new minimum wage that may be offered by the new government and save the country the pain of avoidable disruptive protest.

“Nigerians have started buying fuel at the new price and moving along with their lives, we do not need any strike now,” he said.

Beluchkwu said that Nigerians should commend the decision to remove fuel subsidy because it has been long overdue since 2012 when it was discovered that the aim of the subsidy was not being actualised.

“Many people do not understand the politics behind fuel subsidy and its dangers to the development and growth of the nation because if they do, the policy would be embraced immediately no matter the temporary pain.

“The intention in subsidy is simply for government to make the product affordable for citizens and make life easier, but as it is now, the idea was defeated so it favoured the marketers instead of the public, so the answer to it is removal,” he said.

Beluchukwu appealed to the government to urgently provide incentives to the people so as to cushion the effect of the premature removal of fuel subsidy.

He said that the country has endured so much harsh economic and social challenges that the protest or strike would inflict more pain on the people, adding that it is best to be shelved and negotiate.