Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Nwadinobi, a student of Premium Breed Secondary School, Nnewichi Nnewi, booked his spot at the global event after emerging as the overall best in Chemistry in Anambra.

He achieved the feat after competing with students from over 600 schools in Anambra to emerge as one of the six finalists that will represent the West African country at the Chemistry showpiece.

Receiving the team at her office at the State Secretariat Complex Awka, on Friday, June 9, 2023, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, said Nwadinobi’s feat showcased the commitment of the state government to providing Anambra students with the needed opportunity to achieve academic excellence at both national and international levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner commended Nwadinobi and the school for their outstanding performance while stressing the importance of continued dedication and hard work.

Chuma-Udeh enjoined them not to rest on their laurels, adding that the state is eagerly anticipating an outstanding performance at the Olympiad.

In his speech, Nwadinobi attributed the achievement to God, his teachers and his dedication to studies.

The Education Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, Ven Henry Nduka JP, said in his remarks that the feat was a testament to Governor Chukwuma Soludo's administration's commitment to nurturing and promoting academic excellence.