The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, is the military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in disguise.

In a statement issued by the group's President, Isah Abubakar, the NYCN said it is unconstitutional for the South-West to establish its own security outfit.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the matter adding that allowing the regional security organisation in the South-West may undermine Nigeria's security.

“Amotekun group in Southwest is OPC Military wing in disguise and in the same league with the proscribe IPOB. The President must not allow this unconstitutionality to prevail,” he said on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Abubakar urged the Nigerian Police, DSS and Army not to take this lightly with the governors of Southwest.

He said the South-West governors must desist from backing such groups as the Amotekun, adding that "Amotekun is a threat to peace and national security and an attempt to jeorpadize Nigeria’s sovereignty".

He also advised the National Security Adviser to promptly take steps that would "avert the looming threat" to Nigeria’s national security by South-West governors, OPC and other groups in the region.

But, the South-West governors believe that the establishment of Amotekun would help tackle security challenges within the region.