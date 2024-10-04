ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rangers have been active in combing the forests across the state, particularly in known flashpoints, to keep kidnappers at bay.

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State (The Africa Report)
Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State (The Africa Report)

Recommended articles

Adetunji Adeleye, state Commander of Amotekun Corps, disclosed on Friday in Akure while parading 20 suspected criminals arrested for crimes like cultism, housebreaking, and motorcycle theft, among others.

Adeleye, who said that the arrests were made within a week under review through the Amotekun Rangers, reiterated the corps' commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state. He said that the rangers had been active in combing the forests across the state, particularly in known flashpoints, to keep kidnappers at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the commander, the suspected kidnapper, 28-year-old Usman Abubakar, who was arrested in Igbo Oba, Owo, confirmed collecting ₦2 million from a victim.

“Abubakar told us how they shared the ₦2 million, and he also told us how to get to the root of their godfathers.

“The Amotekun Rangers launched by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State had, recently, penetrated the forest substantially within the week under review.

“We were able to resist five kidnapping attempts and we were also able to rescue nine victims. That is to say that the kidnap attempts failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moreover, the notorious portion of Elegbeka area has been bombarded, and we are glad to say that the Amotekun Rangers had infiltrated the entire forest to guarantee safety of commuters,” he said.

Adeleye, therefore, reassured the public that the rangers would continue to infiltrate the entire forest to ensure the safety of commuters and safeguard lives and properties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Reps call for more funding for Senior Citizens Centre amid concerns for the elderly

Reps call for more funding for Senior Citizens Centre amid concerns for the elderly

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria