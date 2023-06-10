Amotekun arrests suspected burglars, cultist in Osun

Adewinmbi in a statement made available to newsmen, said the suspected burglars, both natives of Plateau, were arrested in the process of trying to sell their loot.

“Abeh Abu, 25 and Isaac John, 19, were arrested for house burgling in Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

“The suspects were arrested while trying to sell some suspected stolen home appliances including a television set, a DVD player and mattress, before luck ran against them,” he said.

Adewinmbi said in the course of their investigation, Abeh Abuh confessed to have also stolen a motorcycle early in the year and sold it to an accomplice, a buyer of stolen items in Ondo State.

The corps commander said the suspects later led Osun Amotekun operatives to Ondo State, where their accomplice and buyer of stolen items, one Abah Bello, (who had been on Ondo State Amotekun wanted list) was arrested and handed over to Ondo Amotekun Corps.

Adewinmbi said a 17-year old suspected cultist was also arrested in Ilesa with an axe and he admitted to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

He said the suspect was arrested by the Amotekun operatives during a routine patrol in Ilesa Town.

The corps commander said the suspect, with two others, were on a motorcycle when they were stopped but others fled while the suspect was found to be in possession of an axe.

“During interotigation, he confessed to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity and that himself and others had stolen motorcycles at gun point in the past in different locations in Ilesa,” Adewinmbi said.

He said all the three suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The corps commander, however, appealed to residents of the state to be security conscious and always report incidents of crime or suspicious activities to security agents on time.