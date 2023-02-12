ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Amotekun Corps in Osun has arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly broke into the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ogo-Oluwa Area, Osogbo.

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo. [Autojosh]
Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo. [Autojosh]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He told journalists in Osogbo on Saturday that the suspect was apprehended after a resident notified operatives of the corps.

“Our men received a distress call from one of the residents of Ogo-Oluwa that a church was being burgled and they needed the attention of our operatives urgently to arrest the suspect.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and they were able to arrest the suspect while trying to escape the scene with his loot,” he said

Adewinmbi said a sound system engine, microphones, drum sets and other items were recovered from the suspect.

The commander said the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

He appealed to residents to continue to provide the corps with information that would help in curbing crime in the state.

He admonished residents to always speak out when they notice suspected criminals in their areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIPORT VC expresses joy over its latest ranking

UNIPORT VC expresses joy over its latest ranking

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

Police condemn attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

Police condemn attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

Our victory will mark beginning of new Nigeria – Peter Obi

Our victory will mark beginning of new Nigeria – Peter Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline