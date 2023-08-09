ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrest man for alleged house breaking, stealing in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the act and that it was not his first time of breaking into houses and stealing, adding that he often sold items stolen at Makola, Ibadan.

Amotekun arrests man for alleged house breaking, stealing in Osun
Adewinmbi, in a statement, said the suspect who hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, was arrested in Ode-Omu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun, on Monday.

Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps arrested the suspect, Sola Ajibade, 37, after he had burgled a house at Ode-Omu and stealing a 32-inch Plasma TV.

“The suspect used a strong log of wood to break the burglary bars of a house to gain entrance, where he thereafter stole a TV.

“He capitalised on the fact that a lot of people have gone to their various places of works, to operate, but luck ran out on him as he was spotted and arrested by residents,” he said.

Adewinmbi said residents later called on Amotekun operatives from Irewole Area Command, Ode-Omu, to take the suspect away. He said, “during interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the act and that it was not his first time of breaking into houses and stealing, adding that he often sold items stolen at Makola, Ibadan.”

The commander said the suspect had, however, been handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation, investigation and prosecution

News Agency Of Nigeria

