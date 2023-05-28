The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr DeWayne Frazier, the President of AUN, congratulated the graduands and charged them to remain good ambassadors of the institution.

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students. [Guardian]
American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the 14th convocation ceremony, Prof. Benedict Oramah, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, urged the graduands to impact positively in the world by applying skills and knowledge acquired in to practice.

He said their destiny is in their hands and there is no challenge that they cannot overcome.

“I will also like to remind you that those who fought for the independence of African nations, did so as young people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oramah also encouraged them to make difference by abandoning all those evils that hold people back.

“You must say no to tribalism, religious bigotry and extremism, greed and selfishness.

“You must always strive to rise above the self and protect the collective interest because in an interconnected world, you will prosper when the group prospers,” he said.

Dr DeWayne Frazier, the President of AUN, congratulated the graduands and charged them to remain good ambassadors of the institution.

Frazier said that the graduands had been fully provided with education and skills based on the values of the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also applauded the founder of AUN, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for impacting positively on the life of youths through education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution also inaugurated School of Engineering Complex with latest technology to support the students learning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, Customs seizes ₦200m dried donkey meat, livelihoods threatened

Again, Customs seizes ₦200m dried donkey meat, livelihoods threatened

FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Plateau incoming governor says he will not witch hunt anybody

Plateau incoming governor says he will not witch hunt anybody

Umahi retires 17 permanent secretaries during valedictory ECXO meeting

Umahi retires 17 permanent secretaries during valedictory ECXO meeting

Anambra govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

Anambra govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts