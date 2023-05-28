American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

Speaking at the 14th convocation ceremony, Prof. Benedict Oramah, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, urged the graduands to impact positively in the world by applying skills and knowledge acquired in to practice.

He said their destiny is in their hands and there is no challenge that they cannot overcome.

“I will also like to remind you that those who fought for the independence of African nations, did so as young people,” he said.

Oramah also encouraged them to make difference by abandoning all those evils that hold people back.

“You must say no to tribalism, religious bigotry and extremism, greed and selfishness.

“You must always strive to rise above the self and protect the collective interest because in an interconnected world, you will prosper when the group prospers,” he said.

Dr DeWayne Frazier, the President of AUN, congratulated the graduands and charged them to remain good ambassadors of the institution.

Frazier said that the graduands had been fully provided with education and skills based on the values of the institution.

He also applauded the founder of AUN, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for impacting positively on the life of youths through education.