ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ambrose Alli University suspends payment of July salaries to top officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

The AAU management has also suspended all financial requests from Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments with immediate effect because of the backlog of results yet to be uploaded to the varsity’s portal since the action was affecting the progress of students

Ambrose Alli University (Credit: aauekpoma.edu.ng)
Ambrose Alli University (Credit: aauekpoma.edu.ng)

Recommended articles

It stated on Friday in Benin that the decision was informed by “the non-compliance of some Deans of Faculty and Heads of Departments to submit result files of the 2020/2021 sessional examination results.

It is also informed by the slow pace of other affected officers to upload the 2020/2021 examination results to the university’s portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The implication of this failure or slow pace, as it were, is that the current 2022/2023 academic session cannot be activated on the portal.

“The AAU management has also suspended all financial requests from Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments with immediate effect,’’ it stated.

The statement was signed by the varsity’s Acting Registrar, Mr Ambrose Odiase. Contacted, the varsity’s Head, Corporate Communication and Protocol, Otunba Mike Aladenika, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the decision was to allow for students advancements.

He said management was disturbed by the backlog of results yet to be uploaded to the varsity’s portal since the action was affecting the progress of students.

It is no longer acceptable, hence the need to be firm to get things done positively the way they should be done,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the issue of processing transcripts in the university, Aladenika said: “management is aware of the scandalous nature of processing transcript applications in AAU.

“As such, it has directed that the Information Communication Technology Directorate should digitise all students’ academic records that are not uploaded on the portal.

“A cartel of transcript racketeering has been smashed in the university with suspects currently before a disciplinary committee with a view to determining the level and depth of their operations within the institution.

“I can confidently tell you that it is no longer business as usual for recalcitrant elements in and outside the system.

“We are more determined than before to wipe them out and return the university to the path of glory,’’ he told NAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aladenika noted that the current Special Intervention Governing Council had approved management’s decisions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season

Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba

NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

Ambrose Alli University suspends payment of July salaries to top officials

Ambrose Alli University suspends payment of July salaries to top officials

State of Emergency declared in Ethiopia

State of Emergency declared in Ethiopia

Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions