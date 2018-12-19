Ambode made the plea at the 2018 Christmas Carol Service with the theme “Light of the World” held at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

He also admonished people to reciprocate God’s love and blessings by giving to the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

“Let us also continue to pray for peace and prosperity of our state and also our country, Nigeria, as we prepare to exercise our franchise in the coming elections.

“As we enjoy this ministration of songs, let us use this season of love to reciprocate the great love that God has shown to all of us by giving to the less-privileged and the vulnerable ones in our society.” Ambode said.

While noting that activities at Christmas were always connected to light as personified by Jesus Christ, the governor said it was undisputable that the presence of light always illuminates and provides hope to the hopeless.

“As light, we are expected to illuminate or make visible those things that connect to Jesus Christ.

“Every day we are surrounded by people living in darkness, separated from God who loves them. It is our responsibility as the light of God to show the way,” he said.

Also, the governor’s wife, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, urged Christians to imbibe the teachings of Christ and emulate His qualities of humility, love for all, fairness, selflessness and consideration for fellow human beings.

She said despite Jesus’ awesome glory, He came into the world with disarming humility, reflected in His carriage, interaction and all that He did.

According to her, if our people can do same, the world would be a better place.

Making reference to the theme of the Carol Service, “The Light of the World”, the governor’s wife said the event was put together to appreciate the magnitude of undeserved suffering that Jesus went through for mankind and express same with solemn songs of praise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Carol Service was characterised with various song ministrations, dance drama, among others.

The event was attended by clerics, APC, Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, members of the State Executive Council, Civil Servants, among others.