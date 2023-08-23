ADVERTISEMENT
Amaltech CEO advises Tinubu to invest in semiconductors, chips production

Bayo Wahab

Tijjani says semiconductor technology stands as a cornerstone for modern economies.

Shehu Tijjani Abdullahi, the Chief Executive Officer of Amaltech Technologies. [Amaltech]

Tijjani said it is important to harness the potential of semiconductor technology, saying it will propel economic diversification and expand the country’s industrial horizons.

He said, “President Tinubu needs to prioritize investments in semiconductor technology and chips production to fuel economic diversification, especially given the country’s reliance on oil revenues.

“This will be a crucial stride towards achieving robust economic diversification.”

He further said that semiconductor technology stands as a cornerstone for modern economies, adding that prominent nations have huge investments in the technology.

“Investing in this domain could unlock substantial foreign exchange earnings through localized processing of raw materials and export of semiconductor products.

“This approach, in turn, has the potential to stimulate job creation, elevate local content development, and bolster a more resilient economic environment.”

The first-class graduate of software engineering from Middlesex University decried the untapped potential of Nigerian youths in propelling technological innovation and growth.

He emphasized the need to enhance awareness and educate the emerging generation about the array of opportunities embedded within semiconductor technology.

He said, “By fostering an environment conducive to nurturing skills and innovation, Nigeria can strategically position itself as a formidable contender on the international semiconductor production stage.”

