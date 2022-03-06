RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amaechi displeased with Chinese company over Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has expressed displeasure with slow pace of work at the Kaduna-Kano rail line being handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Amaechi said this during an inspection of progress of work on the route and that of the Dala Dry Port with some stakeholders on Saturday in Kano.

The speed is extremely slow, the equipment that is supposed to be over 2000, all they have brought so far is 541.

”They claim that over 300 is in Kaduna , people have gone to check that; but even if you add all that, it is about 800 equipment as compared to 2000 equipment that they are supposed to bring, then something is wrong somewhere.

On the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail, the minister also expressed displeasure that the CCECC where yet to commence work on the site.

He said: ”It is part of what the CCECC will address us on, because we have given them some money and we think that they should start work.

”According to them, they said they will start building camps, for me who is not an engineer all those things are not my business, my business is to see the laying of tracks.

”So on Wednesday they must tell us because we can’t give all our contracts to one company and the company goes to sleep.

”They can’t say there is no land because it is an old track, you must start work,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, Managing Director of Dala Inland Dry Port, has given the assurance that the port would be delivered in a few weeks.

”It is feasible to commence operation at the Dala Inland Dry Port within the next couple of weeks.

”Access road we have been guaranteed and would be completed within a week, and other facilities will be completed soon.

”We assure you that on March 31, this place will be ready and it will just wait for the Minister to do the last bit which is to declare it as a port of origin and destination,“ Rabiu said.

