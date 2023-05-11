Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

The items were presented on Thursday at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building.

A member of the set, Mapaderun, who spoke on behalf of the set, said that the donations were to give back to the university and contribute to its growth and development.

“Today we are here to kick-start a journey and show our appreciation to LASU for what was impacted on us.

“This donation is for us to register our commitment to continually give back to our alma mater.

“It is a delight to every one of us that LASU, over the years, has grown in leaps and bounds, and the level of development seen after we left over three decade calls for donations,” he said.

Prof. Adenike Boyo, LASU’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), praised the 1991 alumni set for the gesture which, he said, would aid teaching and learning.