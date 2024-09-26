ADVERTISEMENT
date 2024-09-26

Allow independent marketers lift fuel from Dangote Refinery – Reps tell FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker said that allowing the NNPCL and major marketers to lift fuel from the refinery to the exclusion of independent marketers was not good enough.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Oboku Oforji (PDP /Bayelsa), during plenary on Thursday.

Oforji noted that though the refinery began operation on Sept. 15, producing 650,000 barrels per day, only major marketers had been given access to lift products from the refinery by the NNPCL.

According to him, the House is worried that NNPCL and the major marketers are exclusive off-takers which spells monopoly.

“This is the same NNPCL that has failed to manage our crude and refineries for decades.

“If this monopoly is not nipped in the bud, the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the scarcity of fuel will continue, and we all know the implications on the economy,” he said.

He said that representatives of independent marketers under the aegis of IPMAN had expressed fear that members may be forced to resort to fuel imports to sustain their businesses.

He hailed the Dangote Group for commencing the refining of petroleum products, adding that with the feat, the journey to Nigeria’s energy self-sufficiency might have begun.

According to him, Nigeria is now driving towards energy self-sufficiency, cost savings, and foreign exchange savings, meeting the increasing demand for fuel and attracting foreign capital investment.

“The generation of foreign exchange through the export of finished products, conservation of foreign exchange, and huge value addition will contribute to an increase in Nigeria’s gross domestic product.

“With the high demand for fuel by Nigerians, NNPCL should allow independent marketers to lift the product from the Dangote refinery.

“If the prevailing monopoly is not nipped in the bud, the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the scarcity of fuel will continue with disastrous consequences,” he said.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the management of Dangote Refinery to build, acquire, or partner with stakeholders to establish depots across the geopolitical zones in the country.

