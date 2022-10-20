RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged $41.8m theft: FBI not looking for me - Senator Nnamani

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nnamani said Enugu state didn't have up to $41.8m in its coffers when he was governor between 1999-2007.

Ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani
Ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani

What happened: Nnamani served as the Governor of Enugu State between 1999-2007, and a recent report online had claimed that he siphoned the state's money to the tune of $41.8m during his time at the helm of affairs.

The report also claimed that the FBI was looking for the former Governor and a lull on his Twitter page around the same period lent credence to the notion that he may have gone into hiding.

Nnamani debunks rumour: However, the lawmaker has debunked all the allegations against him in a statement on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

He said he had just returned after spending five weeks in the United States where I maintain a residence.

Nnamani's statement partly read: “I maintain a residence in America and just came back after five weeks. The FBI is not looking for me and no assets of mine have ever been seized in the United States.”

No money was missing: Addressing claims that $41.8m went missing under his watch as Enugu State Governor, Nnamani said the state didn’t have such an amount during his tenure.

He said that his accusers were quoting mere complaints at the Department of Justice, usually associated with interim forfeiture, adding that the interim forfeiture was discharged after investigation and judicial review.

Nnamani's word:I never met or inherited the sum of 41.8 million dollars as governor. The Enugu State from 1999 to 2007, did not have 41.8m dollars to be stolen or embezzled.

“If my recent political activities make some people uncomfortable, they should know that democracy is a matter of choice. It is an open field, you choose your lane to play. Everyone has a choice; I deserve the right to choose my lane. I do not expect people to infringe on my right of choice.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

