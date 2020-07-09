At the resumed trial on Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Abba Mohammed told the court that his next witness, PW9, was in court but that he did not have an essential exhibit he was to tender in evidence.

“I have a witness in court and I am ready to proceed but I can only open with the witness and will not be able to conclude his evidence.

”This is because the witness told me that the monetary exhibit of 25,000 dollars has been taken from the EFCC custody to the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), for safety, which is in line with world best practices.”

Mohammed prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him retrieve the money from the CBN to tender as an exhibit in court.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo said that he would not allow a witness give piecemeal evidence.

By consent of counsel, Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until Oct. 19 to 22 for continuation of trial.

The EFCC dragged Sani to court over alleged bribery and advanced fee fraud.

The anti-graft agency slammed a two-count charge on Sani bordering on name-dropping, influence-peddling and obtaining the sum of 25,000 dollars from from Alhaji Sani Dauda, Chairman of ASD Motors, under false pretence.