Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

An FCT High Court on Thursday granted the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed and his co defendants bail on terms and conditions given by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

AGF, Ahmed Idris

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi in her ruling ordered that the defendants shall not leave the Federal Capital Territory without permission of the court.

Justice Ajayi threatened to revoke the bail of any of them who fail to appear for trial.

The court also stated that the defendants shall sign an undertaken that they will abide by the bail conditions by the EFCC.

Justice Ajayi also orders that the defendants should not have and shall not procure alternate passports until the case is expensed, having deposited their original passports to the commission.

Ajayi gave the ruling on grounds that the allegations against the defendants are yet to be proven.

The court also stated that In line with the rule of law, the defendants are entitled to bail in-spite of allegations against them, since the prosecution did not mention that the defendants misbehaved while in EFCC custody.

Trial began immediately after ruling on bail.

