ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alfanla becomes Unilorin's 7th Registrar

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alfanla will take over from the current Registrar, Dr Fola Olowoleni, when her tenure ends in April.

Mr Alfanla, the new Registrar of the University of Ilorin.
Mr Alfanla, the new Registrar of the University of Ilorin.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Kunle Akogun, on Saturday in Ilorin, the appointment was one of the highlights of the 183rd meeting of the Council held on March 23, and presided over by Prof. Saburi Adesanya, its Acting Chairman.

According to him, Alfanla is a Deputy Registrar and current Secretary of the institution’s Postgraduate School.

Alfanla will take over from the current Registrar, Dr Fola Olowoleni, when her tenure ends in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akogun said the development followed the rigorous consideration of the reports of the selection committee earlier constituted by the council, which evaluated the eligibility of the candidates shortlisted for the interview to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position.

“With the appointment, Alfanla is scheduled to become the 7th Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of Unilorin.

“He is also the third occupant of the office who passed through the ranks in the administrative cadre of the University before attaining the pinnacle of his career at the same institution,” he said.

The director explained that the new Registrar is an indigene of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara, who was born on Aug. 28, 1970, in the city of Ilorin.

“He attended the famous Ansarul Islam Primary School, Ilorin, where he received his primary education certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was also educated at the Omupo Grammar School, Omupo, from where he earned his West African School Certificate in 1988.

“The Registrar-designate proceeded to the Bayero University, Kano, for his Bachelor of Arts (Combined Honours) Degree in English/Mass Communication, which he earned in 1995,” said Akogun.

The university spokesperson added that Alfanla also attended Unilorin between 2006 and 2010 for his Bachelor’s degree in Common Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home

APC petitions INEC over 'infractions' committed during Delta guber election

APC petitions INEC over 'infractions' committed during Delta guber election

17 vessels discharge cargo at Lagos Ports, 5 waiting to berth, another 17 expected

17 vessels discharge cargo at Lagos Ports, 5 waiting to berth, another 17 expected

UNIPORT Alumni hails Otti's victory as fresh breath for Abia people

UNIPORT Alumni hails Otti's victory as fresh breath for Abia people

Alfanla becomes Unilorin's 7th Registrar

Alfanla becomes Unilorin's 7th Registrar

Customers elated as banks open for weekend operations in Kubwa

Customers elated as banks open for weekend operations in Kubwa

APC Support Group backs Senator Yari as 10th Senate President

APC Support Group backs Senator Yari as 10th Senate President

28,740 students graduate as NOUN holds 12th convocation ceremony

28,740 students graduate as NOUN holds 12th convocation ceremony

Customers throng banks as CBN’s directive to work on weekends takes effect

Customers throng banks as CBN’s directive to work on weekends takes effect

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, presents certificate of return to president-elect, Bola Tinitu [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Tinubu's camp nominated Yakubu for INEC appointment, Amaechi alleges