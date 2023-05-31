The sports category has moved to a new website.

Alex Otti suspends collection of transport levies in Abia State

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti said the suspension takes effect immediately and will remain until government reviews these levies and puts in place a transparent system.

Otti in a statement on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, said the decision is in line with his campaign promise to sanitise revenue collection methods in the state and end all kinds of extortion, intimidation, and harassment of motorists.

The statement, issued by the governor’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, also disclosed that the suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until the conclusion of reviews of these levies.

It read, "In line with my campaign promise to sanitize methods of revenue collection in Abia and stop all kinds of extortion, intimidation and harassment of motorists, I have directed the immediate suspension of all kinds of Transport Levies payable to Abia state government and imposed on Tricycles, Buses, Taxis and other commercial vehicles plying Abia roads.

"This suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until we review these levies and make public arrangements for the smooth, organised and transparent collection of such Transport Levies."'

Otti also noted that the present method is archaic and very harmful to the lives of the people and the economic well-being of the state, therefore, should not be allowed to continue.

The governor also warned all those involved in collecting transport levies, directly or indirectly, to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Otti said security agents have been instructed to arrest and bring to justice anyone found violating the directive.

"In the light of the above decision, I have asked all those involved, directly and indirectly, to please discontinue forthwith, or face the wrath of the law, as security agents have been briefed and directed to apprehend and bring to justice anyone found violating this directive," he added.






