Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

He received his prize from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was the special guest of honour at the awards ceremony, attended by dignitaries across the public and private sector.

Ayiwulu will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5million immediately and a N1million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund. Besides the cash gift, he would also be rewarded with other incentives, including an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad, a fully equipped computer laboratory or a six-classroom block worth N20 million to be built for his school in his honour by the Fund.

Speaking after he was announced as the winner of the coveted prize, Ayiwulu thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc for its unalloyed commitment to the teaching profession, as demonstrated through the immense support given to the initiative every year.

Musa Saidu, a teacher from El-kanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, emerged as the first runner-up going home with a total sum of N1.5 million; Ifeoma Ifediba, a teacher with Federal Government College, Enugu, emerged as the second runner-up receiving prize money of N1, 25 million. In addition, 30 other teachers who emerged as state champions will receive N500,000.00 each.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, who shared several personal stories about his journey into the teaching profession, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for recognizing and celebrating teachers, noting that the achievements recorded by previous award recipients have shown the significance and impact of the competition.

“The teacher must be appreciated. Everyone needs affirmation and encouragement, as it can only lead to greater achievements. And this is why I think that the Maltina Teacher of the year Award is an incredible boost for teachers and the teaching profession”.

Vice President Osinbajo further expressed his delight to be part of this year’s event, celebrating and rewarding teachers who have continued to distinguish themselves as role models in academic institutions and agents of social change in communities across the country.

Apart from the presentation of prizes to the grand winner and other teachers who were state champions, highlights of the evening included a special recognition award presented to Elder Felix Ohiwerei, a former MD/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc by the Vice President. The award was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the company and support for the Education Trust Fund, which is named in his honour.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the Lagos State government and the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah. In his message, the Minister said the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, marks a significant milestone in the collective effort to revamp the education sector to better serve the critical needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Education is our collective responsibility and its failure can well be taken as the failure of the entire country. It is based on this that the Federal Ministry of Education recognizes and commends the efforts of Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to celebrate outstanding teachers across Nigeria.

"The Ministry appreciates the cash prizes to the teachers, the capacity building opportunities and provision of educational resources and infrastructure to schools. These attractive packages will in no small measure motivate and inspire more teachers across the nation to work towards being outstanding.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman, NB Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, described the Vice President’s presence as an incredible motivation to all teachers, including those who aspire to make a difference in the field of learning.

He spoke on the 85 projects which the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund had invested across the country since it was founded in 1994.

“We have invested in constructing learning facilities in communities, awarded scholarships to doctorate students, created an endowment at the University of Ibadan College Medicine and funded the building of the Felix Ohiwerei School of Science and Technology at the Pan-Atlantic University Lagos. With these investments, we aim to provide a strong platform that supports our schools, students and teachers towards advancing the quality of education at all levels in Nigeria.”

In her remarks, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, revealed that this year’s edition of the competition recorded a total of 1027 entries from all the 36 states of the federation, out of which 833 were valid entries.

Morgan commended the panel of judges for their transparency, professionalism and the tenacity with which they undertook their assignment in determining the winners noting that their painstaking efforts were instrumental in the competition's success.

She equally expressed profound appreciation to all relevant education stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Education, TRCN, ANCOPSS and NUT, for the massive support received through the different stages of the competition.

Guests at the glamorous awards ceremony were treated to various forms of dance, poetry, music and comedy performances in celebration of the Nigerian Teacher, as well as a hall of fame showcasing the achievements of previous winners.

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced eight grand winners, Rose Nkemdilim Obi(2015), Imoh Essien(2016), Felix Ariguzo,(2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa(2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020), Abanika Taiye(2021) and now Alaku Ayiwulu.

ABOUT MALTINA TEACHER OF THE YEAR

In 2015, Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund introduced the Maltina Teacher of the Year, a national competition to identify, honour and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.

Maltina Teacher of the Year is supported by the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in education, including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

ABOUT NIGERIAN BREWERIES-FELIX OHIWEREI EDUCATION TRUST FUND

The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was set up in 1994 with a startup capital of 100 million Naira to enable sustained quality education through structured intervention.

The Fund has footprints across the six geographical zones in Nigeria at primary, secondary and tertiary levels of education. Through the Fund, NB Plc has constructed and furnished over 400 classrooms, sanitary facilities and libraries in 74 communities across the country. The Fund has also granted scholarships to deserving students in tertiary institutions.

ABOUT NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

Nigerian Breweries Plc, incorporated in 1946, is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. With 23 malt and beer brands within its portfolio, it serves the Nigerian market and exports to other parts of West Africa. Nigerian Breweries Plc, driven by the corporate philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria”, has continued to take an increasingly active role in supporting education, among our other CSR focus areas.

