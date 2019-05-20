The monarch disclosed this to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, May 20, 2019 after he paid a courtesy visit to Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in his office.

He said that traditional rulers, government and security agencies were working together to ensure that the state got rid of criminal activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi led members of the Oyo State Traditional Council to the governor’s office.

He said “We cannot act independent of the government and security agencies. We must be very careful not to reveal the strategies or plans we have.

“These kidnappers are in our midst and we are working with security agencies to ensure that the crime is nip in the bud. Our traditional rulers are working within their localities.

“They are working also working vigilante groups to ensure that lives and properties of the people are saved. By the grace of God, in the next two or three weeks, you will see the result of our efforts.’’

He commended Ajimobi for changing the face of Oyo State, adding that his eight years in office were blessings to the state.

“I believe very much that if there is any agency that can make a correct appraisal of any government performance at the state level, no agency is better placed than the traditional rulers in state.

“I make bold to say that the eight years of Ajimobi’s stewardship as governor has been more of a blessing to the state. He has really changed the face of this state,’’ he said.

Adeyemi commended Ajimobi’s approach to the rehabilitation of roads in all six zones of the state, saying the projects were executed with justice and equity.

He said that the governor’s approach to security matters in the state had attracted foreign and local investors into the state.

“All his efforts are result oriented; It has been easy for him to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state because of his achievements which excites the public to all tax demands.

“One other thing to his credit is that no matter how hot the temper might be, he knows how to cool you down. He is always ready to submit to superior arguments on chieftaincy matters.”

The monarch said that another area in which the people would remember the governor with nostalgia was in the use of his mouth.

“If there is any area in which he earned the strongest criticism, it is in the use of his tongue. On few occasions, I must confess some of us, including myself have not been spared at the moment of celebrating his tongue festival,’’ he said.

Adeyemi said that the governor never allowed his loquaciousness as some people claimed, lead to vulgarity, saying he kept his humility, respect for elders and relevant cherished institutions.

Ajimobi in his response thanked the traditional rulers for their support to his administrations over the years, noting that his administration was a great success in spite of the rot he inherited.

“Before i became the governor of this state, the situation i met and inherited obviously from the previous administrations was gross insecurity. There was hardly a place you can peacefully pass within Ibadan’’.

“I want to give thanks to God and people of the state for the opportunity to serve them for a complete eight years. This is indeed worthy of showing gratefulness to God and the people.

“ Despite ups and downs, i remained the longest-serving governor in the history of the state and Western region with unparalleled achievements,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the incoming government would sustain the peace and security being enjoyed in the state for the past eight years.