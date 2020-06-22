Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to State Government and Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee, stated this in a statement in Uyo on Sunday.

Ekuwem said the Church was sealed off for obstructing, attacking and brutalising members of the monitoring team.

He added that the sealing off of the Church was due to acts of lawlessness and to avoid the risk of community transmission of Coronavirus.

The secretary to the state government said that the Pastors and members involved in the attack would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“In response to this act of lawlessness by the Church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed off with immediate effect until further notice.

“The suspected Pastors and relevant members of the church will be made to face the wrath of the law,” Ekuwem said.

It was gathered that when the monitoring team arrived at the Church on Sunday, at about 11am., some men prevented the team from gaining access into the Church premises.

It was also learnt that appeals by the leader of the monitoring team, Mr Enobong Uwah, and other members including the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Ndueso Ekwere, were rebuffed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the ease of lockdown, the Akwa Ibom Government reopened worship centres on June 7, based on the guidelines submitted by CAN.