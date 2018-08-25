Pulse.ng logo
Akure monarch orders closure of markets, shops

The monarch made the order in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye, on Saturday.

  • Published:
Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Odundun II, Deji of Akure Kingdom. play

Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Odundun II, Deji of Akure Kingdom.

(Ondo Events)

The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo  has notified the residents of Akure, Ondo State capital and its environ, that all markets and shops  should remain closed on Monday , August 27.

He said that the closure was necessary as part of the age long tradition in observing the 2018 Aheregbe festival.

According to him, trading or opening of shops under any guise will not be allowed.

The monarch enjoined the residents, market women and shop owners to kindly comply with the directive.

He, however, noted that the festival would not in anyway restrict both human and vehicular movement

