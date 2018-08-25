Akure monarch orders closure of markets, shops

news

The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo has notified the residents of Akure, Ondo State capital and its environ, that all markets and shops should remain closed on Monday , August 27.

The monarch made the order in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye, on Saturday.

He said that the closure was necessary as part of the age long tradition in observing the 2018 Aheregbe festival.

According to him, trading or opening of shops under any guise will not be allowed.

The monarch enjoined the residents, market women and shop owners to kindly comply with the directive.

He, however, noted that the festival would not in anyway restrict both human and vehicular movement