ADVERTISEMENT
Akume swings into action as SGF, pledges open-door policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu swears in Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. [Presidency]
Before his appointment as SGF, Akume was two-term Governor of Benue from 1999 to 2003 and 2003 to 2007.

He was also appointed as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government.

Appreciating the former SGF Boss Mustapha for the smooth transition Programmes handled by him, Akume said though work in the SGF’s office was sensitive, he would do his best from where the former SGF stopped.

“We will do our best in the interest of the country, I have an open-door policy and we will continue to do our best, starting from where you stopped."

Akume also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for giving him such a great opportunity to serve his fatherland.

Earlier, Mustapha said it was his pleasure to be present to formally hand-over the affairs of the office of the SGF to Akume.

He used the occasion to highlight some of the important responsibilities and the functions of the office to Akume.

Mustapha briefed Akume on pending issues such as report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to consider pending Bilateral Agreements between the Federal Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Others are the report of the Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions World-Wide, approval of the recommendations of the reviewed white paper on the Presidential Committee on the restructuring/rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

Others, he said, are the Ama Pepple Report on the new Agencies created after the Oronsaye Report, which WhitePaper was produced by the Ebele Okeke-led Committee, report on the Presidential Implementation Committee of the White Paper on the Commission of Inquiry into the Alienation of Federal Government Landed Property.

He also briefed the new SGF on the Report of the Presidential Steering Committee [formerly Presidential Task Force (PTF)] on COVID-19;

implementation committee on Special Detainees Linked to Boko Haram Insurgency and report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the former Acting Chairman of the EFCC, among others were also presented.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

