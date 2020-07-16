Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State stormed the home of former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, got her into his official car and spirited her out of sight.

Nunieh has been on a war path with Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio's ministry supervises the NDDC.

She has accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her, asking her to convert the dollars in the NDDC account, forcing her to swear a blood covenant and bombing pipelines in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

She also said Akpabio asked her to fire the head of the NDDC legal team because he hails from the North, remove all directors who refused to follow his instructions and implicate Peter Nwaoboshi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC.

According to Nunieh, Akpabio fired her because she refused to commit fraud and sleep with him.

Akpabio (left) and Joy Nunieh (OakTV)

She also alleges that the minister lied before the Federal Executive Council (FEC), tampered with procurement processes and awarded contracts to himself.

Nunieh was billed to testify before lawmakers in Abuja today, Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The House of Representatives is also investigating how the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC which was headed by Nunieh, spent N81 billion between January and May of 2020.

However, she couldn't leave her house to catch a flight from the airport after reporting that over a dozen stern looking security personnel had surrounded her compound since the wee hours.

Reports say her home has been under siege since 4am.

Wike has however spirited her from her compound at the time of filing this story.

"Impunity cannot be allowed to stand. Not in Rivers State. We are ready to fight for justice," Wike said afterwards.