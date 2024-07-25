ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio moves to end japa syndrome

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dabiri-Erewa said that Nigerians in the diaspora were known to be hard-working, highly productive, patriotic, and resilient.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]

Akpabio said this in Abuja on Thursday at the 2024 National Diaspora Day Celebrations with the theme “Japa Phenomena and its Implications for National Development”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)

The senate president, who was represented by Senator Sani Bello, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, underscored the need to address the prevailing Japa phenomena, a trend where countless talented youths seek fortune beyond the nation’s shores.

“Our determination must remain unwavering, we must create an environment that not only fosters technological growth but also entices our talented youths to seek their fortune within our homeland.

“Together, let us enhance job prospects, tighten security and cultivate a supportive economy by investing in education, healthcare and infrastructure; we will retain our skilled workforce and draw back those who have ventured afar.

“Fortunately, this issue is the core of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration which is also the legislative agenda of both chambers of the National Assembly.

“As a nation, we must never underestimate the portentous of our diaspora community. We employ those who have embarked on this journey to remain steadfast in their commitment to our nation’s progress.”

The Senate president said, “The theme of this celebration `Japa Phenomena and its Implications for National Development’ suggests a need to share a future that offers limitless opportunity in our beloved country.

“It calls upon the skill and talent of our diaspora to return home guided by NiDCOM. An old proverb says` no matter how high the eagle flies, it still comes back to the ground.

“We must remember that the height of achievement attained by the Nigerians in the diaspora should not deter them from their roots, instead it should serve as a constant reminder of their duty to uplift and support their homeland.

“Let’s address the prevailing Japa phenomena, a trend where countless talented youths seek fortune beyond our shores, while we acknowledge their aspirations for greener pastures.

“Let us also recognise the significance of bravery that accompanies it, depriving our nation of skills and innovation needed to drive progress and bridge technological gab,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that Nigerians in the diaspora were known to be hard-working, highly productive, patriotic, and resilient.

According to her, they are also pacesetters in their different fields of endeavours. It is therefore important for Nigeria to celebrate her very best not minding that a few do fall below standard.

“Since its establishment five years ago, NiDCOM has had so much to celebrate. This is because the passion and consistency that saw to the establishment of the commission has been well sustained by the legacy team that built it.

“Which some of the programmes and activities of NiDCOM include: National Diaspora Day Celebrations: NiDCOM successfully hosted the annual National Diaspora Day celebrations on July 25 and 26, 2023.

“This was the 17th edition and the 5th to be held by NiDCOM. It is an event to recognise and celebrate over 20 million Nigerians living in the diaspora.”

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that the commission had its maiden edition of the National Diaspora Merit Award ceremony on July 26, 2023.

She added that during the event, 21 notable Nigerians in the diaspora and four diaspora associations who contributed to the development of the country and their host countries were recognised and honoured with awards.

Then the Badagry Door of Return Festival was celebrated by NiDCOM in the month of October 2023; this was developed to commemorate the Nigerian descendants from the slave trade era and the significance of the ancient city of Badagry during the period.

“Badagry Diaspora Festival, with its Door of Return ceremony, is designed as a reunion platform to attract descendants of Diaspora Africans, scattered all over Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean among others.

“These were Africans whose ancestors were taken away during the infamous Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, back to their ancestral home both to reside and do business,’’ she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

