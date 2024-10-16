ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio denies claims of DSS invasion amid impeachment rumours

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio said that the allegation reported on social media that the DSS invaded the national assembly was not true.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Akpabio, who made the refusal at Wednesday’s plenary, said that the allegation reported on social media that the DSS invaded the national assembly was not true.

He said: “It has just been brought to my attention by one of us that there is fake news trending on social media that the DSS surrounded the national assembly with possible impeachment of principal officers.

“There is no limit to social media. We are here sitting down and doing our work very peacefully, oblivious of the mischief that is going on behind us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what we pass through on a daily basis. It’s either they use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to inject something to turn it around in order to drive traffic. I understand that they are being paid by YouTube.

“But I hope the public is aware that this is total fake news and that the chamber is very stable and that there is no issue of impeachment,” Akpabio said.

He thereafter referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Special Duties to investigate and report its findings within 24 hours.

“Sen. Shehu Kaka, Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, investigate and report back to us as soon as practicable,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

Control petrol & cooking gas prices to prevent rising crime rates - Reps warn FG

Control petrol & cooking gas prices to prevent rising crime rates - Reps warn FG

Akpabio denies claims of DSS invasion amid impeachment rumours

Akpabio denies claims of DSS invasion amid impeachment rumours

Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry expressway

Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry expressway

Falana, Falz give Bobrisky ultimatum over defamatory claims in viral audio

Falana, Falz give Bobrisky ultimatum over defamatory claims in viral audio

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health [The Sun Nigeria]

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON