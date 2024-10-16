Akpabio denies claims of DSS invasion amid impeachment rumours

Akpabio, who made the refusal at Wednesday’s plenary, said that the allegation reported on social media that the DSS invaded the national assembly was not true.

He said: “It has just been brought to my attention by one of us that there is fake news trending on social media that the DSS surrounded the national assembly with possible impeachment of principal officers.

“There is no limit to social media. We are here sitting down and doing our work very peacefully, oblivious of the mischief that is going on behind us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what we pass through on a daily basis. It’s either they use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to inject something to turn it around in order to drive traffic. I understand that they are being paid by YouTube.

“But I hope the public is aware that this is total fake news and that the chamber is very stable and that there is no issue of impeachment,” Akpabio said.

He thereafter referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Special Duties to investigate and report its findings within 24 hours.