Akpabio assures workers of salary increase amid fuel subsidy removal

Ima Elijah

Akpabio assured the public that Nigeria would not have been able to sustain itself in the coming years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President
The statement was made during a meeting with Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and other members of parliament from the State.

Akpabio empathised with Nigerians, acknowledging the difficulties they are facing due to the removal of fuel subsidies. He asserted that the removal of the subsidy was a crucial step in tackling corruption within the country. According to Akpabio, the fuel subsidy regime had been plagued with rampant corruption, which necessitated its elimination.

Addressing the concerns raised by citizens, Akpabio assured the public that Nigeria would not have been able to sustain itself in the coming years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed. He firmly believed that this move was necessary for the government to maintain its financial stability and ensure it could continue to pay salaries and wages. By reviewing workers' salaries upwards, the government aimed to alleviate the financial burden imposed by the fuel subsidy removal on the populace.

During the meeting, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji praised Akpabio for his remarkable achievements during his tenure as the President of the 10th Senate. Oyebanji expressed the full support of the people and the state government, pledging to collaborate closely with the legislature to drive the nation forward.

