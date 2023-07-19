Akpabio assures workers of salary increase amid fuel subsidy removal

The statement was made during a meeting with Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and other members of parliament from the State.

Akpabio empathised with Nigerians, acknowledging the difficulties they are facing due to the removal of fuel subsidies. He asserted that the removal of the subsidy was a crucial step in tackling corruption within the country. According to Akpabio, the fuel subsidy regime had been plagued with rampant corruption, which necessitated its elimination.

Addressing the concerns raised by citizens, Akpabio assured the public that Nigeria would not have been able to sustain itself in the coming years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed. He firmly believed that this move was necessary for the government to maintain its financial stability and ensure it could continue to pay salaries and wages. By reviewing workers' salaries upwards, the government aimed to alleviate the financial burden imposed by the fuel subsidy removal on the populace.

