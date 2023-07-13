Breaking news:
Akpabio assures Turkey of sustained bilateral relations with Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio emphasised the need for the people to be united to fight terrorism and insecurity in Africa.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio receives the Ambassador of Turkey, His Excellency Hidayet Bayraktar. [Facebook:GodswillObotAkpabio]
According to him, the agreements are on education, health and military collaboration to fight terrorism and insecurity.

Akpabio promised that the 10th Senate would do everything humanly possible to ensure that the agelong bilateral relations and collaboration in critical sectors continued in the overall interest of both countries.

He stated this while receiving the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, in Abuja.

Akpabio said: “On behalf of the leadership of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I welcome you to the Senate, we are very happy and delighted to receive you and your team in the Senate.

“Nigeria and Turkey have very cordial bilateral relationship in the areas of education and military.

“Both countries are currently being faced with insecurity and terrorism, but you have the experience and that is why you have been able to deal with it in a decisive manner.”

He stressed that no nation can do it alone, as there is need for cooperation and collaboration in the area of healthcare and other sectors and not only in military hardwares.

“We need each other to overcome our security challenges and I commend the Turkish Parliament for standing by its people to fight terrorism and insecurity,” he said.

“We will be delighted to visit the Turkey Parliament for exchange of parliamentary ideas.

“The Senate will do everything to ensure that this cooperation continues in the overall interest of the two countries,” the president of Senate assured.

Earlier, the Turkish Ambassador congratulated Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

He assured the Senate leadership of improved bilateral relations between Nigeria and Turkey, and more support from the Turkish government in order to improve on the diverse sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

In another development, the Senate President also received Rev. Father Innocent Jooji of the Abuja Catholic Diocese.

Jooji, who stood in for the Archbishop of Abuja, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, said he came to deliver a congratulatory message on behalf of the Archbishop to Akpabio, on his emergence as the President of the Senate.

He assured the Senate President of more prayers for his success, his family and the National Assembly at large.

He prayed for a better Nigeria under the current leaders at all levels.

