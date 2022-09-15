RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu’s mother dies at 90

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Grace Akeredolu, mother of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, is dead.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

The death was confirmed in a statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Thursday in Akure.

“She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Mama was 90 years.

“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

“Further announcements will be made by the family in due course,” the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria
