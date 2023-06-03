The sports category has moved to a new website.
Akeredolu is alive - Ondo govt reacts to death rumour

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government enjoined members of the public to ignore the rumour, stressing that Akeredolu is very much alive.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
In a terse five paragraph statement issued on Saturday in Akure, Ademola-Adeteju said “the governor is hale and hearty.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

