ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ondo State’s Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has felicitated with residents of the state and the country at large on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas celebration.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governor’s message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Richard Olatunde on Sunday in Akure.

Akeredolu charged the people to imbibe the lessons of the birth and life of Jesus Christ.

We must reflect deeply on the reason for the season. The birth of Jesus Christ is significant in many ways.

“It teaches love, tolerance, and sacrifice. Let us be deliberate in imbibing the lessons in this season.

“Our religion teaches us to extend love and embrace sincerity. As children of God, Let’s us show love and follow the path of Jesus Christ in selfless sacrifice.

“We all have a duty to perform in national development. Our dear country is at the point where we must allow God to guide us and open our eyes to see beyond our space,’’ he said.

The governor also charged Nigerians to understand that only the best was desirable for the nation.

“We must shun religion profiling and embrace quality minds whose track records are alluring to lead our nation. There is need for us all to be dispassionate about the choice of leadership.

“Let us all join hands to pray that God Almighty will continue to strengthen our resolve to do our best to transform our land and the people of this state.

“Christ’s birth was the mingling of divinity with humanity. We must put humanity first.

“In the spirit of the season, let us take time to reflect on the essence of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago. Let’s love one another and promote the happiness of all.

“We have every reason to thank God for what we are able to achieve in 2022. The year 2023, I’m sure, with our prayers, will usher in peace, progress, and prosperity for us all,’’ Akeredolu stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead