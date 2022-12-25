Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

The governor’s message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Richard Olatunde on Sunday in Akure.

Akeredolu charged the people to imbibe the lessons of the birth and life of Jesus Christ.

“We must reflect deeply on the reason for the season. The birth of Jesus Christ is significant in many ways.

“It teaches love, tolerance, and sacrifice. Let us be deliberate in imbibing the lessons in this season.

“Our religion teaches us to extend love and embrace sincerity. As children of God, Let’s us show love and follow the path of Jesus Christ in selfless sacrifice.

“We all have a duty to perform in national development. Our dear country is at the point where we must allow God to guide us and open our eyes to see beyond our space,’’ he said.

The governor also charged Nigerians to understand that only the best was desirable for the nation.

“We must shun religion profiling and embrace quality minds whose track records are alluring to lead our nation. There is need for us all to be dispassionate about the choice of leadership.

“Let us all join hands to pray that God Almighty will continue to strengthen our resolve to do our best to transform our land and the people of this state.

“Christ’s birth was the mingling of divinity with humanity. We must put humanity first.

“In the spirit of the season, let us take time to reflect on the essence of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago. Let’s love one another and promote the happiness of all.