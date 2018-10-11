Akeredolu assures on Oba-Idoani Road

news

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday assured the people of Idoani in Ose Local Government Area that the Oba-Idoani Road would be captured in the next budget for total rehabilitation.

Akeredolu gave the assurance during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 4th coronation anniversary of the Alani of Idoani, Oba Olufemi Olutoye, at Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, Idoani in Ondo State.

He said that the road had already been designed and would be looked into in due course, reiterating his commitment to attend to the needs of the people.

The Governor thanked God for preserving the life of the monarch, whom he described as a father.

He assured him that the needs of the town and its environment would be looked into.

Earlier, Rt. Rev Ezekiel Dahunsi, Bishop of Idoani Diocese, urged everyone, especially elected officials, to give thanks to God daily.

He said being alive was by God’s mercy, hence people should not be ingrates, but learn to be grateful for life.

“Whatever position we are in; it is not because we are the best, but by God’s mercy.

“You are not the only one that merits the position you occupy, God only used it to bless you,” he said.

Dahunsi challenged leaders everywhere to always do what is right in God’s sight.

He praised God for allowing the traditional ruler witness the fourth anniversary of his coronation.

“Tremendous progress has been witnessed under his reign, while he has united the people.

“I pray that the Kabiyesi enjoys more years on the throne,” he said.

The clergyman also appealed to the governor to find a lasting solution to the Oba-Idoani Road, which he said, was in deplorable condition.

The monarch, Oba Olutoye, in his comments, expressed hope that the state government would fix the Oba-Idoani Road.

“I do not apologise for the bad roads because I know sooner or later things will improve.

“So, by the grace of God, next year we will have a lot to celebrate both locally and state-wise,” he said.

The royal father praised God for the gift of life and appreciated the good work of the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Olutoye, a retired Major General, was Federal Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development between 1975 and 1977.