Akeredolu approves Olugbenga Ojo as new Oba of Isinkan

Meanwhile, the people of Isinkan have hailed the approval of Ojo as the new oba of the town, describing it as “a round peg in a round hole.”

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the approval, Prince Durojaye Ariyo, the Olori Omo Owa of Isinkan, described the approval of Ojo by the state government as “unprecedented.”

Ariyo said that the development was made possible through the understanding and good relationship among the people of the town.

He commended the state executive council for standing with justice.