ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that the institution had swift action by handing over all the students involved to the police for investigation, assuring that justice would be served.

Samuel Ajayi Crowther University
Samuel Ajayi Crowther University

Recommended articles

A source within the institution told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the student, simply identified as Alex, started beating their colleague at around 10 p.m. on Friday after discovering that he was the one who stole the phone.

The source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the university, said that aside from stealing the phone, the student was also said to have transferred a certain amount from the phone to another account.

Some short video clips sighted by a NAN correspondent showed a male student beating his colleague who was seen rolling on the floor with a cane, while another was heard shouting ‘harder, harder’, indicating that he should beat him the more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said that the students were enraged by the stealing of the phone and the transfer of the money from the account of the owner.

The source further stated that the deceased was thrown out of the hostel on Friday evening, where he was discovered to have died early on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the school authorities have announced the expulsion of the students said to have been involved in what they called the ‘fight that led to the death of a fellow student’.

The institution, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Femi Atoyebi, on Saturday evening, however, denied the reports making the rounds that those involved in the killing were members of a secret cult.

“Contrary to what is trending, the university affirms that there is no cultism in the institution, just as the university has zero tolerance for any sort of anti-societal vices and misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important to stress that the expelled students do not belong to any cult group,” he said.

Atoyebi said what actually happened was that the deceased was alleged to have stolen a mobile telephone.

He, however, said that instead of reporting the matter to the university management, the expelled students could not control their emotions, adding that their actions led to the unfortunate death of the student.

The spokesperson said that the institution had swift action by handing over all the students involved to the police for investigation, assuring that justice would be served.

“The university remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a safe, conducive, peaceful and godly atmosphere for learning,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC