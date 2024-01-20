ADVERTISEMENT
Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He promised to employ a librarian to monitor the well-stocked library until one is employed by the government or the community.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]
The library and science laboratory building built by the Aduro Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, was stocked with books and equipment worth millions of Naira.

Represented by Victor Ojuola, a Senior Education Officer in the state Ministry of Education, Aiyedatiwa emphasised the importance of the library and science laboratory in the educational system.

The governor commended the donor, Dr Anthony Aduro, the Chief Executive Officer of Aduro Foundation, for the initiative.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the facilities would complement the efforts of the state government in educational advancement and improve the standard of education of students in the school.

“I quite laud the initiative of the Foundation because both facilities are the best for the teaching and learning process, especially research works.

“I urge other citizens of the state who can feed themselves and have surplus, to emulate Aduro’s gesture, as the government alone can no longer provide everything for the people,” the governor said.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, Vice-Chancellor, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, described the provision of the facilities as a demonstration of the high value placed on education by the donor.

Ologunorisa, who was represented by Prof. Fredrick Ajebomagun, the Chief Librarian, OAUSTECH, admonished parents, staff and students as well as those who would be using the facilities to ensure that they are well protected.

Also, Dr Olorunwa Adegun, Rector, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, (RUGPO), Owo, lauded the Foundation for impacting the standard of education in the community.

While describing the library as an “educational monument”, Adegun called for adequate protection of the facility.

Daniel Olowodasa, the Principal of the school, who thanked the Foundation for the donation of the library and science laboratory building, also called on other alumnus of the school to emulate the donor.

Olowodasa said that the school was still in need of computer teachers, and staff quarters among others.

In his address, Aduro announced an N5 million scholarship for the best three students of the school who gain admission into OAUSTECH, Okitpupa.

The philanthropist who is an indigene of Igboegunrin, said that the gesture was to promote the education of future leaders in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that government officials, educationists, political stalwarts, traditional rulers, teachers, students and community leaders graced the occasion.

