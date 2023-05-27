The sports category has moved to a new website.
Aisha Buhari demands privileges for first ladies after vacating office

Nurudeen Shotayo

Aisha Buhari wants vehicles, sponsored medical treatments, and provision of some stipends for first ladies after vacating office.

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari [dailypost]
Justifying her call, Mrs Buhari said first ladies should be accorded these privileges just like their husbands or presidents, both during and after their tenure, because when the pressure comes, it doesn't matter whether you're out of the villa or not.

She made the argument while speaking at the launching of a book titled, 'The Journey of a Military Wife', authored by the President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Vickie Anwuli Irabor.

Both serving and former presidents in Nigeria are entitled to certain privileges which include the provision of vehicles, sponsored medical treatment, and provision of some stipend among other benefits.

Speaking at the event held in Abuja on Friday, May 26, 2023, Mrs Buhari explained why these privileges should also be extended to wives of presidents.

She said, “I married my husband as the wife of a former president. I am going in a few days as a wife of a former president a second time.

“They should consider us as former first ladies. They should incorporate the first ladies, give us some privileges that we deserve as first ladies, not just the former presidents”.

Mrs Buhari commended Irabor for going through the pain of writing the book which she said will serve as a guide for and reference for officers' wives.

She said, “It is a factual, emotional book that will help officers’ wives navigate their lives.

“It underscores women as agents of stability for the nation as the nation battled insurgency and other security challenges.

“It’s a guide and reference for military wives, and need for better support for military widows,” adding that “insights from the book will help readers appreciate the challenges of the military family”.

