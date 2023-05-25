Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

She said this was necessary, especially in addressing traumatic experiences they might have undergone in the course of their services to the nation.

The first lady made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the public presentation of the book, The Journey of a Military Wife, authored by Vickie Irabor, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

She commended the leadership of the Defence and Police Officers Wives’ Association for establishing a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Centre to provide psychosocial support for military personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the PTSD project for the Armed Forces of Nigeria was important in addressing issues of mental health arising from traumatic experiences they might have gone through.

The first lady said the book which outlined the experiences the author had as a military wife, would guide other wives of officers and soldiers with similar experiences.

She added that the book exposed the significance of women as agents of stability and development in the country.

According to her, the author has done justice to several issues facing wives of military officers and men, adding that the book would serve as a reference guide for military families.

"I highly recommend this book for all Nigerians seeking information on the role and impact of military wives in the safety and security of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a need for the government of Nigeria to consider addressing some of the issues in the book which include our support system for officers and their families, such as PTSD for officers and soldiers, particularly those in the front line.

"Economic empowerment opportunities for the wives, the need for special support for military spouses, and better support for the military," she said.

Buhari also encouraged all military personnel to read the book, as it would give them an understanding of the challenges faced by women.

The CDS, General Lucky Irabor, commended his wife for writing the book, saying it brought to the fore some of the issues that had been taken for granted.

According to him, the information he got from the book brought to his consciousness what their spouses can do.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author described military wives as unsung heroes that were hardly celebrated for their rules behind the scene that helped the military to achieve greater heights.

She said the book was propelled by her experience as a military wife who faced several challenges with little or no counselling.

She said the book would be a guide for military wives as it would enable them to be abreast of what they would go into.

Irabor called on the government to demonstrate more kindness to the widows of deceased personnel who paid the supreme price defending the nation.

She said that the widows require more support beyond payment of death benefits and gratuity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was chaired by Senator Daisy Danjuma, the wife of a former Army Chief, while a former first lady, Maryam Abacha, also graced the occasion.

Others at the event were service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, as well as former Army Chiefs like Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, General Alexander Ogumudia, among others.