ADVERTISEMENT
Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

News Agency Of Nigeria

She appreciated development partners, wives of governors and service chiefs for their support to the success of her Aisha Buhari Foundation.

Mrs Buhari said this on Monday when she hosted members of the diplomatic community and some Nigerian women to commemorate the end of 2023 Ramadan period in Abuja.

She also used the occasion to appreciate development partners, wives of governors and service chiefs for their support to the success of her Aisha Buhari Foundation.

“It is your valuable contributions that have made our transitional journey easier, smoother and productive; I thank Almighty Allah for the success.

“Notably in the areas of humanitarian assistance, healthcare, education, women and youth empowerment and the successes achieved in these areas are monumental.

“My foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured, is grateful, while I count on your goodwill.

“I assure you that the love, confidence and trust you invested in me and my foundation will continuously impact on the lives of many Nigerians,” she said.

While commending members of the diplomatic corps for the cordial working relationship accorded her in the last eight years, the first lady urged them to extend same to the incoming administration.

“It is my pleasure to express my heartfelt gratitude to all for the excellent relationship that both my family and I enjoyed from you during the last eight years.

“Your cooperation, support and prayers during this period have added value to the success of my journey.

“Finally, I would like to conclude by soliciting for your cooperation, support and prayers to help the incoming administration in securing the future of our nation,” she said.

Various speakers took turns to express their appreciation to the first lady for her steadfastness towards supporting the course of women and children in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

